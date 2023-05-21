Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FLC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

