Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FLC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.14.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
