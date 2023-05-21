Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,754,000 after acquiring an additional 279,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 61.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $163,840,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

