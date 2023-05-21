Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Further Reading

