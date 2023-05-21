FMC (NYSE:FMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 0.4 %

FMC stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.11.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.