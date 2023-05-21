FMC (NYSE:FMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FMC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.