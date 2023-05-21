Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.
Foot Locker Trading Down 27.2 %
FL opened at $30.21 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 9.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,257 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
