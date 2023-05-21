Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of down 6.5-8.0% yr/yr to ~$8.05-8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.15.

Foot Locker Trading Down 27.2 %

NYSE:FL opened at $30.21 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

