Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of down 6.5-8.0% yr/yr to ~$8.05-8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.15.

NYSE:FL opened at $30.21 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

