Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Financial Comparison

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Forward Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 9.66% 27.50% 15.64% Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 2 2 1 2.80 Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Forward Air and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Forward Air currently has a consensus target price of $118.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.95%. Freightos has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 320.00%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freightos is more favorable than Forward Air.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forward Air and Freightos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.93 billion 1.32 $193.19 million $6.94 14.20 Freightos N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Summary

Forward Air beats Freightos on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

