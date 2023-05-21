Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of FOX worth $113,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of FOX by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 257,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 51,767 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

