Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50). Chardan Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frequency Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $0.39 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

