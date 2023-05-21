Full Truck Alliance (YMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. Full Truck Alliance has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE YMM opened at $5.86 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.22 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

YMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.