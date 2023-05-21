Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Jon Steinberg Buys 90,617 Shares

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) insider Jon Steinberg purchased 90,617 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($1,005,720.43).

Future Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 896 ($11.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 896.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. Future plc has a 12-month low of GBX 851 ($10.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,062 ($25.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.29) to GBX 1,350 ($16.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.44) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,510 ($31.44) to GBX 2,040 ($25.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,788.80 ($22.41).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

