FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Biohaven Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Biohaven in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.53) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.92). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($5.19) per share.
Several other research analysts have also commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Biohaven by 55.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
