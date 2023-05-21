FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Clene Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Clene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Get Clene alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Clene Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Clene

Clene stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clene during the third quarter worth about $3,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 36.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 83,749 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.