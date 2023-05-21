FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amcor plc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Amcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Amcor Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMCR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Amcor has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 863,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

