FY2023 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp Decreased by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 791,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.