FY2023 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Increased by Raymond James

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBL. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KBL opened at C$31.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.02. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.07 million, a PE ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of C$70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.09 million.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

