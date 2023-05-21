FY2023 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NRG Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.01. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $33.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

