FY2023 EPS Estimates for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Seelos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 504,505 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

