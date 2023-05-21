FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trevena, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Trevena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.71) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.95). The consensus estimate for Trevena’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS.

Trevena Stock Up 5.9 %

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.