FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 515.00 and a beta of 0.93. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,680,000,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

