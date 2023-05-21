General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in General Electric by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

