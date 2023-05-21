Genpact (NYSE:G) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Genpact has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,000 shares of company stock worth $13,511,225 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.