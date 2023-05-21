Genpact (NYSE:G) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

G opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Genpact has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $13,511,225. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

