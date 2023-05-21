Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

GERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

In other Geron news, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.92. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 91.38% and a negative net margin of 30,349.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

