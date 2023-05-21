Gibson Energy Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

