Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.08.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.21. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.03 and a 1 year high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.631264 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.64%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

