Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at C$39.55 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$33.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.20. The company has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.75.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$950.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$962.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0067437 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Gildan Activewear

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

