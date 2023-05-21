Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

