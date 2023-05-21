Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

GSL stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $685.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.27. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $165.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,805.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Further Reading

