Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Given a C$0.73 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.73 target price on Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:AUMN opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

