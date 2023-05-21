Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Given a C$0.73 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.73 target price on Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
TSE:AUMN opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.
About Golden Minerals
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.