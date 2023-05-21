Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.75. 6,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 16,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $249.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 347.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $349,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

