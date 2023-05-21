Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,567 shares of company stock worth $3,066,697. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

