Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Owens Corning by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.23.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

