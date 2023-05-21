Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

DTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $31,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DTC opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.91 million, a P/E ratio of -169.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

