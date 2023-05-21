Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

