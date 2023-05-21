Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,889 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

