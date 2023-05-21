Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $46.91.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.