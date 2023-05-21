Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE FRT opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $116.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

