Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,588,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,285,000 after acquiring an additional 360,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 399,873 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CoreCivic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush decreased their target price on CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

