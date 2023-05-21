Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $327.12 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $338.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.67.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

