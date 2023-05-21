Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

