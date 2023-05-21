Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.