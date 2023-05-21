Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

