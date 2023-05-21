Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $446.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.34 and a 200 day moving average of $410.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

