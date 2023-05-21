Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Shares of NVO stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

