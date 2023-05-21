Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $47.86 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.