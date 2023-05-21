Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,104 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of News by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of News by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in News by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in News by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.34.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

