Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,404 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,404 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

First Solar Trading Down 1.3 %

FSLR opened at $203.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average is $179.54. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 521.89 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,629,093. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.