Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,440 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

